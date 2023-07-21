KENOSHA — A man arrested by Pleasant Prairie Police on weapons charges Thursday, July 20, apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while he was being transported to the Kenosha County Jail.
Pleasant Prairie releases statement
According to a statement from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, officers took a man into custody around 3:45 p.m. on weapons-related offenses. He was searched before being placed in the back of the squad car for transport to the Kenosha County Jail.
As officers approached the jail on Sheridan Road, they heard a gunshot from the back seat of the squad. It was determined the man was in possession of a gun that was not discovered during the initial search of his person, and he died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The name of the man is being held pending notification of his family.
This incident is under investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Racine County Eye will update this story as details become available.
