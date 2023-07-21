UPDATE: Racine County Parks announced on its Facebook page Friday morning that Quarry Lake has been reopened for swimming. The lake was closed to swimming on Thursday after water testing found high levels of E. coli bacteria.
ORIGINAL STORY:
RACINE COUNTY — High levels of E. coli present in the water at Quarry Lake Park have led the Racine County Parks Department to announce the temporary closure of the swimming area.
The park is located at 3533 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.
The former limestone quarry, which is now a spring-fed lake, is off-limits for swimmers until further notice.
When it is safe to swim, the county parks department will make an announcement.
The picnic areas and the Karen A. Nelson Memorial Dog Park are still open and operating at this time.
About E. coli
Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, is a bacteria.
According to the Mayo Clinic, you may be exposed to the bacteria by ingesting contaminated water or food.
The Mayo Clinic reports that signs and symptoms of E. coli O157:H7 infection usually begin three or four days after exposure to the bacteria. But you may become ill as soon as one day after exposure, or more than a week later.
Signs and symptoms of infection include:
- Diarrhea can range from watery and mild to severe, with bloody stool
- Stomach cramps, pain, tenderness
- Nausea and/or vomiting in some people
For more information about E. coli visit the Mayo Clinic online to learn more.
Other options for cooling off
With the National Weather Service forecasting mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 83 degrees for Thursday, there are other options for area residents to cool off:
- S.C. Johnson Aquatic Center, 2800 Ohio St., Racine, is open from 12 to 6 p.m. It includes water park features and a lap pool. Admission fee.
- Laurel Salton Clark Memorial Fountain (Splash Pad), Sam Johnson Parkway, Downtown Racine, is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Free.
- North Beach, 100 Kewaunee St., and Zoo Beach, Michigan Boulevard, Racine, have lifeguards and are open until 6 p.m. Free.
- Fischer Park, 30326 Durand Ave., Burlington has lifeguards and is open until 6 p.m. Admission fee.
- Mount Pleasant Splash Pad, 8500 Campus Drive, Mount Pleasant, open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Free.
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.