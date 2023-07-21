The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Week of July 22 – 29

Library News

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

All Ages

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Camp NaNoWriMo

Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31 | Wherever you are

Welcome to Camp NaNoWriMo, a month-long writing journey where you can develop old drafts or start a new story, fanfiction, poetry, or anything that inspires you. Add your name to our giant poster in the youth services department to declare your goals.

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, July 24 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Every Monday, stop in to try different STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) activities. Make something new, try out fun games and experiences, or spend some time at our Just Dance or Switch Sports station. On Monday, July 24, learn simple technology skills with Dash the robot, teach a drone to fly using basic coding, and design a laser engraved project.

No registration is required.

Racine Meets Oiso: Exchange Students From Oiso, Japan, Present A Japanese Cultural Experience

Monday, July 24 | 6-7:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Three high school students will introduce Oiso, Racine’s Sister City in Japan, and present on Japanese culture — including a demonstration of kendo, a modern, Japanese martial art.

No registration is required.

Art with Bri: Bubble Art

Wednesday, July 26 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Join Bri’s fun and crazy art class to put the A in STEAM! Today, learn how to create beautiful and unique bubble art that’s full of vibrant colors. Se habla Español.

Registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, July 26 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Piña Mexican Eats.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, July 26 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome. The library has a limited number of chess sets, so please feel free to bring your own.

Registration is required.

“A League of Their Own” Showing — Celebrating Women in Baseball Week with All American Girls Professional Baseball League

Friday, July 28 | Noon-2:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Celebrate Women in Baseball Week with our “A League of Our Own” showing! Come learn about the pioneering women of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League and their role in shaping the sport we love.

No registration is required.

Kids

LEGO Club

Saturday, July 22 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Younger kids are asked to have a caretaker present during the program. Cleanup begins at 2:45 p.m.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, July 22 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 3+

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, July 24 | 10-10:20 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 Months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Let’s Work Together: Cooperation Stations with Pam Wedig-Kirsch

Monday, July 24 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for a story, then choose the cooperation stations you want to explore. Stations will rotate and may include cooperative building, kindness, and imagination stations.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, July 24 through Thursday, July 20 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, July 25 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Middle Grade Discussion

Tuesday, July 25 | 1-2 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Kids Entering Grades 3-7

In Dan SaSuWeh Jones’ “Living Ghosts and Mischievous Monsters,” get ready to meet witches and walking dolls, hungry skeletons, La Llorona and Deer Woman, and other supernatural beings — some real, some legendary.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Learn to Code with Dash the Robot

Tuesday, July 25 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of block coding with the guidance of Dash the Robot and our class instructor.

Registration is required.

Family Storytime with Miss Gail

Wednesday, July 26 | 10-10:25 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Join us for music, motion and fun as we explore some of Miss Gail’s favorite stories. Her unique storytelling style captures children’s minds and hearts, creating an inclusive space for everyone to interact. If you like crafts, stick around after the storytime for a craft session with Miss Keiko.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, July 26 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Wednesday through August.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Coding Games in Scratch

Thursday, July 27 | 11 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Learn the basics of coding and take the first step towards creating your very own games using Scratch.

Registration is required.

Girls Who Code

Thursday, July 27 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | 9-15 Years

Learn the basics of coding robots, 3D printing and laser engraving on acrylic, metal and wood. This mini summer camp will feature creative activities throughout so that you can try your new STEM skills. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Thursday through July. Slots are limited to 6, so sign up quickly.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Play with Bubbles

Friday, July 28 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Youth Services – 1st Floor

This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now.” For this playful summer programming series, try different activities to move and play with friends. Today’s session is an hour of free play with bubbles set up at different stations for you to explore.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Saturday, July 29 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, July 29 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 3+

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Code with Drawing

Saturday, July 22 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades 4-8

Explore the world of robotics, and unleash your inner coder. Get ready to program a robot that can respond to drawings of your own design.

Registration is required.

“Heroes on the Air” with Steve Darnall

Tuesday, July 25 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This dynamic audio-visual presentation illuminates the heroes who made their way from comic strips and books to radio in the 1930s. Learn about iconic characters like Little Orphan Annie, Dick Tracy, Superman, and many others who went on from radio to conquer the world.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Young Adult Book Discussion – Wolfy YA

Thursday, July 27 | 5-6 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

The moon is nearly full, and we’re talking werewolves. Our Summer Scares book for July is “Squad” by Maggie Toduka-Hall and Lisa Sterle, but the discussion is open for any other lycanthropes you might love.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 8-12

Thursday, July 27 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Teens Entering Grades 8-12

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for all sessions, every Thursday through Aug. 10.

Registration is required.

Robotics Lab

Saturday, July 29 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Explore how different robots work by trying them out yourself.

Registration is required.

Adults

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, July 24 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Switch Bowling League for Adults

Tuesday, July 25 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Strike up some fun with Nintendo Switch bowling! Join a team of four, and compete against other teams every Tuesday. After you register, stay tuned for us to post the team schedules.

Registration is required.

Senior Paint ‘N’ Sip Tea

Tuesday, July 25 | Noon-2 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 50+

Sip tea while painting a scene with the guidance of our staff artist, Ken. For July, paint the silhouette of palm trees against a sandy beach and a colorful sunset. Registration is limited to 10.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, July 25 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smart watches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Cutting the Cord: From Cable to Streaming

Tuesday, July 25 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about disconnecting from traditional cable and getting started with streaming services.

Registration is required.

“Heroes on the Air” with Steve Darnall

Tuesday, July 25 | 6-8 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This dynamic audio-visual presentation illuminates the heroes who made their way from comic strips and books to radio in the 1930s. Learn about iconic characters like Little Orphan Annie, Dick Tracy, Superman, and many others who went on from radio to conquer the world.

No registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, July 26 • Spanish: 2-4 p.m. • English: 4:30-6:30 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. You can come to as many or as few of the sessions as are helpful to you. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares: Author Talk with Elisabeth Thomas

Wednesday, July 26 | 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Hybrid: The Lee Room & Virtual

Participate in an intimate discussion with Elisabeth Thomas, author of the best-selling novel “Catherine House.”

Registration is required.

Coffee and Conversation

Thursday, July 27 | 12:30-1:30 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Let’s talk about things that matter over a cup of coffee or tea! Enjoy coffee and conversation with people of all backgrounds who can listen, laugh, learn and exchange ideas. This is an open space to meet people with diverse views and a shared passion for engaging with others. Each month will offer different topics, activities and possible guest speakers.

No registration is required.

Retro Anime Night

Thursday, July 27 | 6-8 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Revisit classic anime from the 80s, 90s and beyond. Come watch (and discuss) your favorites, or even discover something new. Popcorn and water will be provided, but feel free to bring your own non-alcoholic refreshments.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

