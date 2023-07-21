MOUNT PLEASANT — A 24-year-old Racine man, with two current pending felony cases, now faces six more criminal charges after his arrest on July 15 in the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Cyruss J. Andresen faces five felony bail-jumping charges that each carry a maximum possible prison term of six years and a $10,000 fine, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The misdemeanor carries a maximum jail term of nine months and a $10,000 fine.

Andresen remains free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond.

Court records show that Andresen also is charged with felony driving a vehicle without owner’s consent and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct from 2021, along with a separate felony charge of bail jumping.

Andresen was released on bond in the 2021 case, with a stipulation that he not possess a weapon. He then failed to report for a court date in 2022, which violated a stipulation that he not commit any new crimes, which led to the additional bail-jumping charges in the current case.

The criminal complaint in the most recent case: 5 felony charges, 1 misdemeanor

A Mount Pleasant Police officer on patrol was behind a white 2002 Lincoln Town Car on July 15, at about 11:09, when he observed Andresen repeatedly pressing the brakes while he traveled at a constant speed on Washington Avenue.

The officer ran the license plate, and it showed the unnamed owner of the vehicle had a suspended driver’s license and executed a traffic stop. The officer spoke with Andresen, the operator of the vehicle at the time of the stop, and observed that his pupils “appeared dilated, and his body was visibly shaking.”

At that point, the officer had Andresen step out and perform field sobriety tests, which indicated possible impairment, the complaint states. Andresen was arrested for drunk driving, and he then accused officers of harassment and stated that “We always do this to him.”

Police then searched the vehicle, where they found a semi-automatic handgun wedged between the driver’s seat and the center console. The officer determined the gun was positioned in a way that “it would be extremely unlikely that the person operating the vehicle would not know it was there.”

Andresen at first told police he had not consumed any drugs, but then stated he took 30mg of Adderall in the past 24 hours. A legal blood draw was performed to determine his level of intoxication. Results of that test were not included in the criminal complaint.

Andresen is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on July 26, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.