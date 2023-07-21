MADISON — Michael Endsley, former Wisconsin State Representative, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, at 61 years old.

Due to the death of this former government official, Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #207 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on July 22, 2023.

Executive Order #207 is in effect from sunrise to sunset on July 22.

About former Rep. Endsley

Rep. Michael Endsley

Endsley was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010. He served two terms representing Wisconsin’s 26th Assembly District. During his time, he chaired the Aging and Long-Term Care Committee and was vice-chair for the Jobs, Economy, and Small Business Development Committees.

“On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I share our deepest condolences with Andrew, Katie, Beverly, Michelle, and the entire Endsley family on Michael’s passing,” said Gov. Evers. “He was a hardworking businessman, dedicated public servant, avid history buff, enthusiastic Green Bay Packer fan, and by all accounts, a great father and friend to all those who knew him. He will be missed.”

In 2014, Endsley was diagnosed with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) that later developed into early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

The former elected official was a dedicated advocate and committed public servant as he spent his time learning about Alzheimer’s disease, educating others, and helping all those affected by the disease and other forms of dementia.

Former State Rep Endsley’s memorial services will be held on July 22, in Sheboygan Falls. His obituary can be read online.

More information about Alzheimer’s can be read online at the Alzheimer’s Association.