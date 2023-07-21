RACINE COUNTY — Five criminal charges have officially been filed by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office against the 22-year-old Chicago man who led authorities on a high-speed chase Tuesday.

Christopher R. Moore Jr. remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. Moore is charged with two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, felony counts of attempting to elude or flee an officer and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.

The four felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of 32 years, six months and a total fine of $70,000.

The criminal complaint: high-speed chase with stolen vehicle

A deputy observed a 2016 white Infiniti Sedan, that later was determined to be stolen, traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on I-94 at about 12:37 a.m. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, Moore, the driver, accelerated to more than 125 mph and turned off the vehicle’s lights.

Moore then continued the chase by exiting at Elm Road. He failed to stop at the end of the ramp, turned westbound on Elm Road and then back into the southbound lanes of I-94.

From there, the chase continued, as deputies used spike strips to deflate the driver’s side rear tire, but Moore continued at 130 mph, then eventually exited at Highway 20, where the vehicle began to lose its rear tire. Moore then crashed into the front yard of a business before he ran northwest into a cornfield.

The chase continued with the use of a drone and a K-9 from the Sturtevant Police Department, police eventually located the defendant in a heavily wooded area and took him into custody. The total length of the chase was 16.7 miles with a top estimated speed of 135 mph.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a loaded, Glock 23, 40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine on the front passenger floorboard. The gun had one round in the chamber and 18 rounds loaded into the magazine, the complaint states. Records also showed that Moore does not hold a valid concealed carry permit.

The vehicle was reported stolen from Chicago on Sunday. Police contacted the vehicle’s owner, located in Omaha, Neb., who stated it had been stolen from a Marriott Hotel at the O’Hare Airport. Hotel security footage showed someone breaking the rear driver’s side window just before it was stolen, which matched the condition of the vehicle used in the pursuit here Tuesday.

An Illinois driver’s license check also showed that Moore’s license had previously been suspended.

“I commend the deputies who performed at a high level, consistent with their training, while taking this dangerous and armed menace into custody,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in the release. “I also extend my appreciation to the Wisconsin State Patrol and Sturtevant Police Department for their teamwork in this arrest. Law enforcement stands ever ready to protect and serve our communities.”

Moore will be back in Racine County Circuit Court on July 26, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.