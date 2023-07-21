The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, July 6. This week, Racine County Eye reporter Emma Widmar went live via Zoom to speak with Ryan Jenkins and Carole Meekins to discuss three community-based stories.

High Horse Mobile Bar

After last’s week celebration of basking in the fun of our one-year anniversary, the Racine County Eye kicked off the start of year two with an innovative Business Spotlight. This week’s feature highlights the High Horse Mobile Bar. The business was founded by Kelly Gallaher as a way to unleash her creativity and offer the community a fun way to spice up events with a traveling beverage station with all the charm and accommodations to make parties even better. Business Spotlight: High Horse Mobile Bar

‘Do-Si-Do to go’

Sticking with the country flare, Widmar continued the segment by sharing a unique opportunity to learn how to square dance in Southeastern Wisconsin through the group Do-Si-Do to Go. The group is made up of Julie and Mike Krautkramer and Kate Martin and her husband Jim Bemis. The group has two upcoming events where people can get involved, according to Widmar, and is inclusive to all people, ages, races, genders and more. Square dancing clothing is also optional. ‘Do-Si-Do to go’: non-traditional square dancing led by Racine educators Read this article

Wisconsin Panthers

The Racine Roundup wrapped up featuring the Wisconsin Panthers. The track and field team is on its way to the AAU Junior Olympics. The team will take 12 qualifying members to the event in Iowa. Emma explained that the extracurricular started as a way to condition students before football season. Now, youth in Racine have developed a love for the track. Wisconsin Panthers: 12 athletes will represent Racine at the AAU Junior Olympics Read the article

