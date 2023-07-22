KENOSHA — The race that will decide who Kenosha’s next mayor will be is still five months from its official kick-off, but for one candidate the best time to start a new journey is now.

Koerri Elijah has filed his declaration of candidacy and announced on July 18 that he is running to be Kenosha’s 51st mayor.

The city’s current mayor, John Antaramian, announced in May that he would not be seeking another term.

In a written statement, Elijah said, “Across the political spectrum, residents of Kenosha have hoped for change only to see the same names and faces continue to make all the decisions year after year.

“The past few years have been extremely hard for everyday people in our city and especially for our youth,” he added. “Despite the hardships, the basic structure of our city’s leadership has remained the same and our problems have often gone overlooked.”

Elijah described the upcoming mayor’s race as “an incredible opportunity to choose a new mayor who will lead our community in healing, growing and imagining a future that works for everyone.”

“For too long, it’s been business as usual at the expense of the citizens’ quality of life,” he noted in his candidacy announcement. “There’s no time better than now for critical, creative, and tech-savvy thinking.”

Elijah stressed the importance of retaining the youth of the city, uplifting local artists, culture and innovators, and addressing systemic issues.

He has assembled a team of political organizers and community advocates to help build a large, diverse coalition of support, he added.

“The focus of the campaign will be to engage and uplift as many citizens as possible,” he said.

He intends to meet with as many people as he can to listen to their priorities and concerns.

About Koerri Elijah

Koerri Elijah – submitted photo

Elijah is a proud father and a native of Kenosha. He is a content creator who is known to many in the community for his live-streaming of community events. Many remember him as the person who helped prevent the torching of Kenosha’s dinosaur museum in 2020.

Elijah encouraged everyone who is eligible to vote, but who has not registered, to visit myvote.wi.gov.

Candidates may begin circulating their nomination papers on Dec. 1, 2023. The spring primary will be held on Feb. 20, 2024, and the general election will be on April 2, 2024.

For more information visit: koerri4mayor.com.