Obituary for Miles Joel Fuerstenau

April 6, 2004 – July 13, 2023

Miles Joel Fuerstenau, 19, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2023. He was born in Racine on April 6, 2004.

Miles Joel Fuerstenau

Miles enjoyed snowboarding, soccer, playing the bass, video games and being in the company of his family and friends.

Miles had an infectious smile and an unmatched sense of humor. Between his clever pranks and witty comebacks, there was never a dull moment. Miles was extremely sweet with a kind heart and will be missed beyond measure.

He is survived by his mother, Sondra Fuerstenau; sister and brother, Milan and Malcom Neau; grandparents, Joel and Sarah Fuerstenau; aunts, Rachel (Vitaliy) Balan and Stacy Kaiser; cousins, Conrad, Teddy, Wallace and Jay; bonus family, David, Noah and Kiley Neau; father, Derrick Wilson; grandmother, Linda Wilson; aunts and uncles, Laquita Gordon, Demetrius Wilson, Arnez Wilson, Arneica Wilson, Latasha Wilson, Rashae Wilson, and Benny Wilson Jr.; sister, Alexis Wilson; as well as many other siblings, cousins, and extended family.

Services

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Monday, July 24, 2023, for a visitation from 3 – 5 p.m. A service remembering and honoring his life will follow at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to a GoFundMe account set up for his family.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.