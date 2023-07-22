Obituary for Rita J. Lohnis

February 14, 1932 – July 16, 2023

Rita J. Lohnis, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.

Rita J. Lohnis

Rita was born in Mazomanie, Wis. on February 14, 1932, to the late Ray and Anne (nee: Wagner) Corbett.

On Jan. 3, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Jerome E. Lohnis. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 10, 2014.

Rita was employed with Racine Dental Group. She enjoyed gardening, building doll houses and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Daniel Lohnis, Becky Chacon, Karen Vaughn and Lynn Meyer; her seven grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rita is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.

Services

Funeral services for Rita will be held privately.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.