Obituary for Rita J. Lohnis
February 14, 1932 – July 16, 2023
Rita J. Lohnis, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Ridgewood Care Center.
Rita was born in Mazomanie, Wis. on February 14, 1932, to the late Ray and Anne (nee: Wagner) Corbett.
On Jan. 3, 1953, in Dubuque, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Jerome E. Lohnis. Sadly, he passed away on Dec. 10, 2014.
Rita was employed with Racine Dental Group. She enjoyed gardening, building doll houses and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Daniel Lohnis, Becky Chacon, Karen Vaughn and Lynn Meyer; her seven grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Rita is preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
Services
Funeral services for Rita will be held privately.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.
Local News
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.