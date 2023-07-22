Obituary for Ronald ‘Ron’ Rudolph Hewitt Jr.

October 21, 1959 – July 18, 2023

Ronald “Ron” Rudolph Hewitt Jr., 63, passed away with his family by his side on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa.

Ronald “Ron” Rudolph Hewitt Jr.

Ron was born to Ronald Sr. and Rosella (nee Hemenway) Hewitt on Oct. 21, 1959, in Racine. He was united in marriage to Betty Mattice on Nov. 29, 1980, at Zion Lutheran Church, also in Racine. He was a lifelong resident of Racine.

Ron and his brother Ed owned and operated their own remodeling and fencing company, Hewitt Can Do It. He enjoyed going to the family cottage up north and was an avid outdoorsman. Ron loved hunting and fishing, especially with his best friend, Mike Stolarski, who was there for Ron until the end. Ron always enjoyed going to breakfast with his brother-in-law, Bill. He loved his dog, Buddy, who was always by his side. Most of all, Ron was a family man who cherished every moment he had with them. He treated any family member like they were his own child.

Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Betty Hewitt; children: Ron (Jenn) Hewitt III, Monica (Paul) Tossava, and Amanda (Chris) Binanti; grandchildren: Hunter, Hayden, Kate, Audrey, Max, John, and Emma; mother, Rose Hewitt; sister, Julie (Bill) Wendorf; brother, Ed (Shelly) Hewitt; Aunt Monie; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ron is preceded in death by his father, Ronald Hewitt Sr.

Services

A memorial service for Ron will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 3036 Newman Road, Racine, WI 53406. Memorials may be directed to Ron’s family.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Uncle Steve for making the memorial service possible.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.