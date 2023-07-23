UPDATED: Wildfire map, information
The wildfires have consumed nearly 29 million acres of Canada’s landscape with close to double the 584 active fires earlier this month. 1,072 fires continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States.
According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the fires began in April this year.
The Wisconsin DNR has issued several Air Quality Advisories over the last two months, which were caused by the Canadian wildfires.
The milky haze that has fallen on our state has been coming and going. And whether the haze will fall on us over the next two days or not, the particles in the air will be a serious hazard to those sensitive to pollutants.
Air Quality Index
The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in real-time.
What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.
Previous wildfire maps
Air quality alerts
Health impacts and closures
The Racine County Eye will continue coverage of the air quality issues for our communities as information becomes available.
