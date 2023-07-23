Follow Us

UPDATED: Wildfire map, information

The Canadian wildfires have now consumed 11.6 million hectares (nearly 29 million acres) as of July 23, 2023. – Credit: CIFFC

The wildfires have consumed nearly 29 million acres of Canada’s landscape with close to double the 584 active fires earlier this month. 1,072 fires continue to burn, causing severe air quality issues for much of the United States.

According to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, the fires began in April this year.

Number of wildfires by week. Note that in the map below, from early June, the top number on the scale of fires per week reached 3,000. This map displays 4,654 current fires for the latest week, and the new top of the scale is 5,000. – Source: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre
The horizon was a consistent haze in Racine and Kenosha Counties on June 27, 2023. Pictured: Green Bay Road at KR between the counties. – Credit: Loren Lamoreaux

The Wisconsin DNR has issued several Air Quality Advisories over the last two months, which were caused by the Canadian wildfires.

The milky haze that has fallen on our state has been coming and going. And whether the haze will fall on us over the next two days or not, the particles in the air will be a serious hazard to those sensitive to pollutants.

Air Quality Index

The Wisconsin DNR provides an interactive map of air quality monitoring. Check in to see how the AQI is performing in real-time.

What is the Air Quality Index? Read all about it on the Wisconsin DNR AQI webpage.

Previous wildfire maps

Canada’s wildfires, July 2, 2023 Credit: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre
Number of fires per week—note that the top number on the scale is 3,000. In the map at the top of this article (with the latest data), the scale on the left side has grown to 5,000. – Source: Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre

The Racine County Eye will continue coverage of the air quality issues for our communities as information becomes available.

