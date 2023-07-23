RACINE — A 31-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night on Winslow Street.
Multiple gunshot wounds
Racine Police officers responded to the 1500 block of Winslow Street at approximately 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found the victim lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene and has not been identified.
The victim was involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting, which may have led to the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Racine Police investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
If you see something, say something
Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
