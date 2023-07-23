Obituary for Ruth A. Mainland
March 7, 1933 – July 20, 2023
Ruth A. Mainland (nee: Melter), 90, passed away at home on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
Ruth was born on March 7, 1933, to Michael and Hildegarde (nee: Kosche) Melter. She was united in marriage to Donald Mainland at Atonement Lutheran Church on June 7, 1953. Ruth was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Oak Creek and a lifelong Christian.
In her free time, Ruth loved spending time in her garden. She also loved spending time with her family, fishing, and being around animals. Ruth was a woman of unshakable faith, witnessing whenever she could.
She will be missed by her husband, Donald; children, Michael (Geri) Mainland, Mary (Peter) Lovdahl, Jeffrey (Rebecca Pettit) Mainland, and Lisa (Keith) Medendorp; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nephews, family members, and friends.
Ruth goes on to be reunited with her sister, Betty Dewey; her parents, Michael and Hildegard Melter; and stepmother, Florence Melter.
Services
A funeral service will be held at noon on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Sturino Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Oak Creek.
Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.
