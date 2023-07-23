RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has issued an Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon Tuesday. The advisory is due to ongoing smoke from wildfires originating in Canada.
The majority of Wisconsin, minus the far southwest of Wisconsin, should take this alert into consideration including the following counties: Racine, Kenosha, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.
For more information on current conditions, visit the Wisconsin Air Quality Monitoring page.
Additional information about the current weather can be found by visiting the National Weather Service (NWS) website’s Air Quality Alert page.
Advisements
Due to smoke, the air quality index is expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. Therefore, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.
Other tips to consider include:
- Close windows and doors
- Run A/C on recirculate
- Use an indoor air purifier
If you must go outside:
- Check air quality conditions
- Keep outdoor activities light and short
- Avoid or limit exercising outdoors
- Consider wearing an N-95 mask
- especially if outdoors for an extended period
Monitor the air quality
It is important to stay up to date with alerts impacting Wisconsin. Check the local Air quality index by visiting the statewide air monitoring network – Wisconsin Data Map.
