RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Volleyball League is seeking players to register for the league starting Aug. 21 until Sept. 29.

Competitive and recreational volleyball leagues are available for men, women, and coed teams.

League play is Monday through Thursday in the evenings. Games will begin on Oct. 23.

Register for volleyball

Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register a team, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from seven players.

Team registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS Main Office, 800 Center St., Room 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website, or downloaded by clicking: Adult Team Registration Form.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Team fees are due at the time of registration: A team of six players is $455 additional players may be added for $40 each

To learn more about the PRCS office and this event, visit the City of Racine PRCS online or on Facebook. Visit the office or call 262-636-9131 for more information.