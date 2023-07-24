Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY —With the temperatures rising, cooling centers are a necessary outlet for many in Racine County.

Racine residents in need of shelter, cooling assistance, or additional services can call 211 for available resources. To view a map of the centers, click here.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these cooling centers when extreme heat is present.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure the cooling centers are open before visiting.

Cooling Centers in Racine County

In Racine County, the following locations are available as cooling centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

LocationAddressHoursPhone Number
Raymond Village Hall2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126		M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426
Burlington Library166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
 Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 Sun Noon – 4 p.m.		 262-342-1130

Burlington Senior Center587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105		Th–Fri 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-716-0329
Village of Rochester Library208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105		May 1-Sept 30
M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Oct. 1- April 31
M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
 262-534-3533
Walmart Supercenter1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105		Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-878-1818
Walmart Supercenter3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177		Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m262-598-8702
Village of Union Grove Community Room925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182		M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-878-1818
Town of Norway Hall6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake 53185		M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.262-895-6335
Waterford Public Library101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185		M–W 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
 Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.		262-534-3988
Graham Public Library Union Grove1215 Main St.
 Union Grove, 53182		M–Th  9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
S 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.		 262-878-2910
Cesar Chavez Community Center2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402		 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9454
Racine Family YMCA – 
Image Management branch		8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 Sat 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
 Sun 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-634-1994
Dr. John Bryant Community  Center601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.262-636-9236
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404		M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.262-636-9237
Humble Park Community Center2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405		M, W 8 a.m. – noon
Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.		262-636-9226
Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.262-636-9415
Racine Public Library 75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
 F–Sa 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.		262-636-9241
Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly5201 Washington Ave.
Racine 53406		Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.262-619-3230
Racine County Human Services1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine 53403		M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
(North entrance)		262-638-6353
Safe Haven of Racine1030 Washington Ave.
Racine WI 53403		24 hours262-637-9559
Target5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		M-Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 		262-554-6998
Salvation Army1901 Washington Ave.
Racine WI 53403		M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.262-632-3147
Additional Resources

Along with this directory for cooling centers, the Racine County Eye has compiled a Community Resource Directory that can assist Racine County residents with a wide variety of queries such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.

