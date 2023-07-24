RACINE COUNTY —With the temperatures rising, cooling centers are a necessary outlet for many in Racine County.
Racine residents in need of shelter, cooling assistance, or additional services can call 211 for available resources. To view a map of the centers, click here.
It is important that Racine County residents utilize these cooling centers when extreme heat is present.
Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure the cooling centers are open before visiting.
Cooling Centers in Racine County
In Racine County, the following locations are available as cooling centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.
|Location
|Address
|Hours
|Phone Number
|Raymond Village Hall
|2255 76th St.
Franksville, WI 53126
|M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-835-4426
|Burlington Library
|166 E. Jefferson St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun Noon – 4 p.m.
| 262-342-1130
|Burlington Senior Center
|587 E. State St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Th–Fri 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-716-0329
|Village of Rochester Library
|208 W. Spring St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|May 1-Sept 30
M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Oct. 1- April 31
M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sun 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
262-534-3533
|Walmart Supercenter
|1901 Milwaukee Ave.
Burlington, WI 53105
|Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|262-878-1818
|Walmart Supercenter
|3049 Oakes Road
Sturtevant, WI 53177
|Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m
|262-598-8702
|Village of Union Grove Community Room
|925 15th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
|M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-878-1818
|Town of Norway Hall
|6419 Heg Park Road
Wind Lake 53185
|M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|262-895-6335
|Waterford Public Library
|101 N. River Road
Waterford, WI 53185
|M–W 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-534-3988
|Graham Public Library Union Grove
|1215 Main St.
Union Grove, 53182
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
S 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|262-878-2910
|Cesar Chavez Community Center
|2221 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9454
|Racine Family YMCA –
Image Management branch
|8501 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sat 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-634-1994
|Dr. John Bryant Community Center
|601 21st St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-636-9236
|Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
|1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Racine, WI 53404
|M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|262-636-9237
|Humble Park Community Center
|2200 Blaine Ave.
Racine, WI 53405
|M, W 8 a.m. – noon
Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|262-636-9226
|Tyler-Domer Community Center
| 2301 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|262-636-9415
|Racine Public Library
| 75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.
F–Sa 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
|262-636-9241
|Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly
|5201 Washington Ave.
Racine 53406
|Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-619-3230
|Racine County Human Services
|1717 Taylor Ave.
Racine 53403
|M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
(North entrance)
|262-638-6353
|Safe Haven of Racine
|1030 Washington Ave.
Racine WI 53403
|24 hours
|262-637-9559
|Target
|5300 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|M-Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
|262-554-6998
|Salvation Army
|1901 Washington Ave.
Racine WI 53403
|M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|262-632-3147
Additional Resources
Along with this directory for cooling centers, the Racine County Eye has compiled a Community Resource Directory that can assist Racine County residents with a wide variety of queries such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.