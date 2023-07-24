RACINE COUNTY —With the temperatures rising, cooling centers are a necessary outlet for many in Racine County.

Racine residents in need of shelter, cooling assistance, or additional services can call 211 for available resources. To view a map of the centers, click here.

It is important that Racine County residents utilize these cooling centers when extreme heat is present.

Please be sure to contact the locations below to verify their operating hours and to make sure the cooling centers are open before visiting.

Cooling Centers in Racine County

In Racine County, the following locations are available as cooling centers. These locations serve as temporary assistance.

Location Address Hours Phone Number Raymond Village Hall 2255 76th St.

Franksville, WI 53126 M–F 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-835-4426 Burlington Library 166 E. Jefferson St.

Burlington, WI 53105 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sun Noon – 4 p.m. 262-342-1130



Burlington Senior Center 587 E. State St.

Burlington, WI 53105 Th–Fri 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-716-0329 Village of Rochester Library 208 W. Spring St.

Burlington, WI 53105 May 1-Sept 30

M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sat 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Oct. 1- April 31

M–Th 9:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sat 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sun 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

262-534-3533 Walmart Supercenter 1901 Milwaukee Ave.

Burlington, WI 53105 Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. 262-878-1818 Walmart Supercenter 3049 Oakes Road

Sturtevant, WI 53177 Daily 6 a.m. – 11 p.m 262-598-8702 Village of Union Grove Community Room 925 15th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182 M–F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-878-1818 Town of Norway Hall 6419 Heg Park Road

Wind Lake 53185 M-F 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. 262-895-6335 Waterford Public Library 101 N. River Road

Waterford, WI 53185 M–W 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-534-3988 Graham Public Library Union Grove 1215 Main St.

Union Grove, 53182 M–Th 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

S 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 262-878-2910 Cesar Chavez Community Center 2221 Douglas Ave.

Racine, WI 53402 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9454 Racine Family YMCA –

Image Management branch 8501 Campus Drive

Mount Pleasant, WI 53406 M–F 5 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat 6 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-634-1994 Dr. John Bryant Community Center 601 21st St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-636-9236 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Racine, WI 53404 M–F 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. 262-636-9237 Humble Park Community Center 2200 Blaine Ave.

Racine, WI 53405 M, W 8 a.m. – noon

Tu, Th, F 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. 262-636-9226 Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–F 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. 262-636-9415 Racine Public Library 75 7th St.

Racine, WI 53403 M–Th 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

F–Sa 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 262-636-9241 Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly 5201 Washington Ave.

Racine 53406 Daily 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-619-3230 Racine County Human Services 1717 Taylor Ave.

Racine 53403 M–F 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

(North entrance) 262-638-6353 Safe Haven of Racine 1030 Washington Ave.

Racine WI 53403 24 hours 262-637-9559 Target 5300 Durand Ave.

Racine, WI 53406 M-Sat 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. 262-554-6998 Salvation Army 1901 Washington Ave.

Racine WI 53403 M-F 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. 262-632-3147 2023 Cooling Centers in Racine County

Additional Resources

Along with this directory for cooling centers, the Racine County Eye has compiled a Community Resource Directory that can assist Racine County residents with a wide variety of queries such as emergency resources, abuse resources, advocacy support, consumer needs, education, employment help, food resources, financial assistance, healthcare, housing, parenting, mental health, transportation, and veteran services.

