RACINE — Dust off your boots and mosey down to Downtown Racine on Aug. 4 for First Fridays with a country flare.
Come wearing Western outfits and expect to be immersed in a hoedown from 4 to 9 p.m. along the lakefront.
This month’s First Fridays event will feature live country music, a one-of-a-kind pop-up square dancing experience with Do-Si-Do to Go, and several opportunities to support local businesses while taking advantage of Country-
themed specials and promos.
On Monument Square, catch some twangy tunes by Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane. This is also where you can learn to Do-Si-Do. There will also be live music at Marci’s on Main, Smoke’d on the Water, Reefpoint Brew House, Dimple’s Imports, The Nash, and Uncorkt.
There will be multiple vendors with beer, food, merchandise and more throughout downtown.
First Fridays Parking
Parking for First Fridays is available at the McMynn Ramp, 3rd & Lake Ramp, Shoop (Main & State), and Festival Hall ramp, which includes 8 EV charging stations. All ramps are $2 all day.
