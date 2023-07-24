RACINE COUNTY — The Racine Police Department (RPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. The department reports that Nyia Pyne, a 14-year-old, last walked away from her home on July 16 at about 9:30 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

Nyia Pyne

Nyia was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, grey leggings, and white Birkenstocks. RPD reports she may be in possession of a grey and black backpack. Pyne is 5’04” and weighs around 100 lbs. She has red hair, brown eyes, a nose piercing, and multiple ear piercings.

The department reports that no information about her location is known at this time.

If you locate Nyia or have information about her whereabouts, contact Inv. Scarvers at 262-635-7763 in addition to contacting Racine County Communications Center at 262-886-2300.