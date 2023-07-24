RACINE COUNTY — It’s that time of year, fair time in Racine County. The yearly event, featuring a vast variety of entertainment including animal exhibits, music, carnival rides, demolition derbies and more is quickly approaching.

For over 100 years, the Racine County Fair has provided opportunities for youth and families in Racine County. The community is welcome to participate in the plethora of activities taking place at this year’s event starting July 26 to July 30.

The fair is located at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave, in Union Grove.

Admission

Ticket prices: Adults (14 to 62 years old) $10

Seniors (62 years and older) $8

Juniors (8 to 13 years old) $6

Children (7 years old and younger) Free On July 26, attendees who bring three non-perishable food items can receive half one adult admission from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Racine County Fair has the best fare! Try a monster ear of corn, a cream puff or some other fair cuisine. Photo from 2022 fair. – Credit: Paul Holley

Hours

The complete fair schedule can be found online. Attendees can visit the grounds from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. from Wednesday through Saturday and then from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Activities

There is something for everyone happening each day on the grounds.

Games of all kinds await willing players. Come win a prize. Photo from 2022 fair. – Credit: Paul Holley Daily activities feature the chance to play bingo, pet animals, watch a lumberjack show, and more. Stop by the barns to see animals raised by Racine County’s youth. Live music will take place each day in the Activity Building and at Center Stage.

The Grandstands will be hopping with entertainment. This year will feature a Truck and Tractor pull on Wednesday and Friday, a Freestyle Monster Truck show on Thursday, and a Bulls-N-Barrells event on Saturday. Rounding out the weekend, there will be a garden tractor pull on Sunday along with the Demolition Derby.

Throughout the week, be sure to say hi to Kelsey Henderson, 2023 Fairest of the Fair.

Auctions ranging from pies to swine will take place on the grounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the fairgrounds, there will be plenty of games to play, food to eat, drinks to slurp on, and opportunities to connect with the Racine County community.

Fair information

More information about parking, directions, and the grounds map can be found online on Racine County Fair’s website. For questions about the event or for more details send a message online or call 262-878-3895.