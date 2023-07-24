RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) Adult Basketball League is seeking players to register their teams for the league starting Aug. 21 until Sept. 23.

To register, managers are required to submit a team registration form with contact information and signatures from seven players.

Teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Team registration forms and fees

Registration information and forms may be picked up at the PRCS Main Office, 800 Center St., Room 127, or may be printed from the PRCS website, or downloaded by clicking: 2023 Adult Basketball Printable Flyer.

The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Team fees are due at the time of registration: A team of seven players is $610 additional players may be added for $40 each

Credit: City of Racine PRCS

To note, once a team is registered, additional players may be added through Sept. 29. There will also be an opportunity to add more players during mid-season registration from Nov. 20 to Dec. 28. The limit is two additional players at mid-season.

League play is on Thursday nights and will begin on Oct. 26.

To learn more about the PRCS office and this event, visit the City of Racine PRCS online or on Facebook. Visit the office or call 262-636-9131 for more information. Join the Racine Adult Basketball Facebook Group to keep up to date with information.