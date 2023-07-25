Obituary for Berthold Gontek

April 12, 1940 – July 24, 2023

Berthold Gontek, 83, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Ascension All Saints.

In loving memory of Berthold Gontek

Bert was born in Meerane, Germany on April 12, 1940, to the late Karl and Wanda (née Arendt) Gontek. He served in the U.S. Army and was employed by Milwaukee Area Technical College as an instructor until his retirement.

Survivors include his sister, Ida Gillett, and a very special friend, Sigrid, and her family. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Edmund Gontek; and his brother-in-law, Dr. George N. Gillett.

Services

Funeral services for Bert will be held at noon on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.