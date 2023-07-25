RACINE, KENOSHA, LAKE COUNTY — Trace Chiodo, a graphic designer and fine artist, has been named the featured newest guest artist at The Blue Moon Gallery in Grayslake, Ill.

The gallery will highlight this artist from Kenosha who owns Racine-based business, Chiodo Design, an independent design firm located in the historic Racine Arts & Business Center, 1405 16th St., until Sept. 10.

As a fine artist, Chiodo has participated in numerous juried and invitational exhibitions. His work can be found in many private collections as well.

Current exhibit focuses on golf

On display, Chiodo is currently presenting digital illustrations centered around the world of golf through the exhibition titled “The Striking Faces of Golf.”

These works feature a unique and highly aesthetic collection of abstract illustrations depicting the striking face surfaces of vintage wooden golf clubs.

This exhibit draws from the artists’ experiences in all things related to golf.

Striking Face #96 by Trace Chiodo, Digital Illustration, 16×20, framed – Credit: Blue Moon Gallery Chiodo explores line, shape and color to characterize the individual beauty of each club. According to the release, The illustrations are distilled down to a minimalistic form creating a geometric visual language that evokes memories of playing golf with traditional wooden clubs.

His interest in the sport of golf was cultivated from a very early age, but a post-high-school job at Geneva National Golf Course helped him to discover a passion for design.

“Each hole became my canvas while the mower became my brush, so to speak, as I designed pristinely manicured patterns that define championship-level fairways and greens.” Trace Chiodo The Striking Faces of Golf — a collection of digital illustrations by artist Trace Chiodo – Credit: Blue Moon Gallery

“This series is a sampling of the historical timeline of golf’s number “1” club known as the Driver. “My passion for golf started with a Driver given to me by my brother when I was just two years old. Since then, I have been immersed in nearly all aspects of the game…from picking up range balls and caddying to winning junior tournaments and becoming assistant superintendent at a championship-level course. Now, as an artist, I am collaborating with the world-renowned Kohler golf courses,” said the artist.

The gallery features other Racine, Kenosha artists

In addition to Trace, other Kenosha-Racine area artists presenting artwork at the gallery this month include Juli Janovicz and Colleen Steenhagen of Kenosha and Mimi Peterson of Racine. Janovicz continues year-long showing As one of the gallery’s five 2023 Collective Artists showing artwork year-round, Janovicz continues presenting new works in her highly popular “The Memory of Flowers” featuring highly detailed pencil and watercolor floral paintings. Flowers in a Vase #46: An Incongruent Orbit by Juli Janovicz, Wateroclor & Pencil, 15 x 22 – Credit: Blue Moon Gallery

Steenhagen’s work

Watercolor print by Colleen Steenhagen – Credit: Blue Moon Gallery Steenhagen will have her signature collections of spirit sticks, story stones, cyanotype and watercolor prints, and new one-of-a-kind “Spirit Hues” pendants made from burned, painted, waxed & embellished driftwood hand-picked by the artist from the shores of Lake Michigan available for viewing. Steenhagen’s art will be at the gallery through Aug. 20.

Peterson’s work Mimi Peterson, co-founder of Vital Art Project, is a multi-disciplinary visual artist, poet, essayist and arts and humanities advocate. She is exhibiting a collection of eco-art assemblages on canvas featuring imaginary terrains in a kaleidoscope of colors. The collection is a commentary on both borders as well as environmental challenges. Peterson’s work, created as if from an aerial view, is on display through Aug. 6. Urban Block by Mimi Peterson, Wood & Acrylic on Canvas, 36×30 – Credit: Blue Moon Gallery

Visit the work

Visit The Blue Moon Gallery at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake, Ill. The gallery is open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. They also ship artwork to buyers nationwide.

For more information, contact Kendra Kett, Director at Blue Moon Gallery, at 224-388-7948, or visit www.thebluemoongallery.com