RACINE — SC Johnson has acquired 24 acres adjacent to Sam’s Campus in anticipation of future growth.
The purchase included the Badger Meter building, located on Washington Avenue near the 90th Street intersection.
“Our company continues to grow, and we want to ensure we have the capacity in the future to expand in this area, which is adjacent to current SC Johnson properties,” a company spokesman said on Monday.
About SC Johnson
SC Johnson is a family-run corporation that is in its fifth generation of leadership, calling Racine home for 137 years.
They are committed to reducing carbon emissions, energy consumption and waste, while helping to drive sustainability efforts that will see lasting change.
With dozens of brands including Ziploc®, OFF®, Glade®, and Scrubbing Bubbles®, SC Johnson is a well-known and trusted brand in homes across the country and around the globe.
This is a developing story. The Racine County Eye will continue to update as more information is released.
