UPDATE, 4:35 p.m.: RACINE — A structural engineer is assessing the damage to a downtown building that had to be evacuated during Wednesday’s storm when the roof began to leak causing residents to fear that a collapse might happen.
The Racine Police and Fire Departments were dispatched at approximately 12:37 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Street after a resident reported water was leaking into the apartment.
As a precautionary measure, the building was evacuated due to concerns about the structural integrity of the roof. The RFD assisted with the evacuation and helped residents retrieve pets, medicines, and other items.
The RFD and the city’s Building Department assessed the damage. While the RFD’s Structural Collapse team was on hand, they did not engage, according to a statement released by the department.
Maxwell Love, the city’s communication director, said the building’s structural engineer was on scene and investigating the extent of the damage.
“The safety and well-being of the residents remain our top priority, and we are (closely) monitoring the situation,” He added.
Love added further updates and additional information will be provided as soon as it becomes available.
ORIGINAL STORY:
RACINE — Severe storms impacted Racine on July 26. The Racine County Eye has been made aware of two critical incidents that occurred as a result of the weather in Downtown Racine.
Information about a roof collapse on Main Street, and boat slips breaking loose inside the Reefpoint Marina is being sought after.
Roof collapses on Main Street
A potential problem at 246 Main St. caused the building to be evacuated Tuesday afternoon. Both the Racine Fire Department and city officials are on the scene. A source told the Racine County Eye they called 911 because rain was coming through the roof, which looked like it might collapse.
Jarvis Lawson, a City of Racine resident, witnessed the evacuation from his apartment building on Main Street. He reports around a dozen people were evacuated.
At this time, Main Street is closed to all traffic at State Street and at Fourth Street. Wisconsin Avenue is closed at Third and at Fourth. Traffic is being detoured onto Lake Avenue. Please use caution when driving through the downtown area.
Christine Flynn, co-owner of Littleport Brewing Co., 214 Third St., located across the alley, just west of the two buildings, is now closed until further notice. Flynn reported that authorities are concerned that the roof and wall of the 210 3rd Street could collapse into the alley and onto the Littleport Building.
Boat slip breaks off
The Racine Reefpoint Maria notified residents on Facebook stating the following:
“A very strong storm surge/micro-burst has caused damage to the marina. Power and water has been shut down to the affected docks, which include the entire east side, W6, W8, W10 and W12. We will keep everyone posted as repairs are made and damage is accessed. All docks and boats have been secured.”
Information will be released as it becomes available.
