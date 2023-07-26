RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — Severe thunderstorms are making their way through Racine and Kenosha Counties this Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement until 10 a.m., with the possibility of extending it or issuing other alerts or advisories. Rainfall, thunder and lightning in various intensities are expected in the area throughout the morning.

Locations impacted include: Kenosha, Racine, Mount Pleasant, Pleasant Prairie, Sturtevant, Union

Grove, Paddock Lake, Camp Lake, Winthrop Harbor, Rochester, Yorkville, Silver Lake, Wind Point, Eagle Lake, Browns Lake, Waterford North, Caledonia, Salem, Waterford, and Bristol.

This also includes Interstate 41/94 between mile markers 329 and 349.

NWS reports radar indicated winds in excess of 40 mph.

Around 9:30 a.m., doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Paddock Lake, moving east at 40 mph.

Take action in a thunderstorm

The NWS recommends:

If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building

Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects, be aware of this possibility



