RACINE — An innovative and user-friendly mapping tool known as the Tolemi is available for use in the City of Racine as a way to empower renters.

With the help of this new online tool, renters in the City of Racine have the ability to make informed decisions about where to live by having access to information like code violations, contributing to safer and healthier living options.

Tolemi in Racine

The City of Racine Tolemi can be accessed and explored online. Upon clicking on the link, residents are able to search by address or by clicking properties on the map to find a detailed history of active and previous code violations. Screenshot of Tolemi.com, Racine, Wis. map showing 26,782 properties with information for making informed decisions on housing.

Involved in the process to bring Tolemi to renters in the City of Racine are Jacob Pitsch, Data Analyst for the City of Racine, and Adele Edwards, Chief Information Officer.

“I’d like to congratulate Adele Edwards and Jacob Pitsch for their work implementing Tolemi. It aligns perfectly with our goal of safe and healthy housing for all Racine residents, complementing the success of the RENTS Initiative. We look forward to continuing to foster a culture of transparency and accountability in the rental market,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

The City’s data analyst offers insight on how this interactive tool will be helpful for community members.

“Tolemi enables renters to identify code violations and have access to more transparency about where to live. It facilitates informed decision-making with an easy-to-use interface including an address search. I’m excited to see how our residents use the tool and am eager to hear feedback that we can use to guide our efforts in future projects,” says Pitsch.

Edwards expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm for her team, too.

“I’m proud of my team’s work bringing this product to the City of Racine. Tolemi is equipped with a range of additional features that we will roll out at a later date.”

Stay up to date with regular updates from the City of Racine through their newsletter, in addition to visiting their website for more information.