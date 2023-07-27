CALEDONIA — Two motorcyclists were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car on Douglas Avenue near the Highway 31 intersection on Thursday at about 1 p.m.

According to a written statement from the Caledonia Police Department, a northbound vehicle attempted to make a left turn into a business in the 7100 block of Douglas Avenue – driving directly into the path of the two southbound motorcycles.

The motorcycles were not able to stop and collided with the turning vehicle.

Christopher Botsch, chief of police, said both motorcycle operators sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Caledonia Fire Department rescue squad transported one of the operators to the hospital. The second operator was transported by Flight for Life.

The driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by the Oak Creek Fire Department.

Botsch said neither speed nor alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Caledonia Police Department with the investigation.

Caledonia Police seeks information

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has any additional information, is encouraged to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and ask to speak to Detective Chris Schuster.