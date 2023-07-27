BURLINGTON — The longtime Maxwell Street Days event in Burlington is taking a new shape this year after a 66-year stretch by rebranding as Experience Burlington Days.

The Duck Dash is just one activity happening during Experience Burlington Days. This 50/50 raffle offers a fun way for the community to support the chamber while getting their chance at a cash prize. – Credit: Experience Burlington

The two-day festival will take place on July 28-29 in Downtown Historic Burlington and feature an assortment of children’s activities, sidewalk sales, an artisan market, workshops, a 5K event, a kayak excursion, a duck dash fundraiser, live music, car shows, and more.

It is free to attend with activities happening from morning to night.

‘It’s the perfect summer function within our town and community,” says Lauryn Mattila, Events Manager for Experience Burlington and small business owner of Luberry’s in Burlington.

Experience Burlington rebrand

Experience Burlington Days comes to the community in part with the Experience Burlington rebrand. This year what was formerly known as The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce is now known as Experience Burlington.

“The whole campaign is really like Experience Burlington for the first time,” says the Events Manager.

Live music will be heard throughout the streets during Experience Burlington Days, just like it was on Loop Day (pictured). – Credit: Experience Burlington

“It’s gone through a whole revamp, there’s a whole new website, it’s just like highlighting the concept of local businesses again. It’s (Burlington) becoming more lively and almost like a renaissance.”

The community is invited to dive into what is now available in what used to be known as Chocolate City through this festival where the streets are shut down.

“It’s supposed to be the best and the biggest it’s ever been,” says Mattila. “Hopefully it’s the kickoff we want so that people understand Burlington has really changed

What’s happening?

To get an idea of the fun taking place, here’s what is happening this upcoming weekend:

Maxwell Street Market Both days 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sidewalk sales and workshops During business hours

Food and drink 16 places offering cuisine Food trucks

Dueling pianos July 28 6:30 to 11 p.m.

Paddle the Fox July 29 1:30 to 4. p.m.

Duck Dash raffle 50/50 raffle tickets available online July 29 4 p.m. in the Fox River at Wehmhoff Jucker Park

Kid’s Activities inflatables, workshops, and scavenger hunts July 29 Various times

Car shows July 29 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Nash 10. a.m. to 4 p.m. on E. Chesnut St.

Live music July 29 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Various artists on three stages

Trails to Ales 5K July 29 9 a.m.



“It’s great because there’s really something for everyone. It’s super family-focused,” explains Mattila.

Street Closures/Parking

Multiple streets will be shut down on the days of the event. View the map to find out what streets are going to be shut down. There will be no parking on the streets that are shut down during Experience Burlington Days. Parking is available and highlighted on the map. Additional information More information about this event and Experience Burlington can be found online.