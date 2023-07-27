RACINE — As part of the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be distributing free guest passes to Racine County residents on Aug. 3. The guest passes are for the Aug. 8 home game against the Atlanta Braves.

The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, in Milwaukee.

How to claim your tickets

The free Milwaukee Brewers guest passes can be obtained on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, at the PRCS office, Room 127 at 800 Center St.

You must be 18 or older and show proof of Racine County residency in the form of a Wisconsin photo ID. The guest passes come in two-ticket bundles. Recipients may only obtain one guest pass, which is two tickets total, per person.

Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program

Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program graphic

The Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program provides low-income families and disadvantaged youth with the opportunity to attend Brewers games for free. This program has distributed thousands of complimentary tickets to nonprofit community groups, according to the Brewers Buddies website.

“The Brewers Buddies program is made possible through contributions from Major League Baseball, our season seat holders, sponsors, players and ownership group to the Brewers Community Foundation,” the website reads.

Recipients may not distribute, sell or donate complimentary guest passes to any organization or individual; may not use the complimentary guest passes for advertising or promoting (including contests or sweepstakes), or other trade purposes; and agree to abide by all rules as printed on the back of the passes.

To learn more about the PRCS office and this event, visit the City of Racine PRCS online or on Facebook. Visit the office or call 262-636-9131 for more information.