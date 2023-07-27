Kenosha police shot and injured a woman after she reportedly made suicidal threats that included police shooting and killing her.

According to a press release from the Kenosha Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, to a home near 71st Street and 27th Avenue for reports that a mother struck her child with a gun and was in the driveway threatening to kill herself. When police arrived, the woman made suicidal statements and did not respond to efforts to de-escalate the situation.

A police officer discharged their weapon once, striking the woman, after she acted in a way that made law enforcement believe she was going to shoot someone. Aid was rendered at the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Our partners at TMJ4 News were on scene and reported the officer who fired at the woman is a nine-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department. The woman was reported in stable condition, the story continues.

This incident is under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department.