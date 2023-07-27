Kenosha police shot and injured a woman after she reportedly made suicidal threats that included police shooting and killing her.
According to a press release from the Kenosha Police Department, officers were dispatched shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, July 27, to a home near 71st Street and 27th Avenue for reports that a mother struck her child with a gun and was in the driveway threatening to kill herself. When police arrived, the woman made suicidal statements and did not respond to efforts to de-escalate the situation.
A police officer discharged their weapon once, striking the woman, after she acted in a way that made law enforcement believe she was going to shoot someone. Aid was rendered at the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Our partners at TMJ4 News were on scene and reported the officer who fired at the woman is a nine-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department. The woman was reported in stable condition, the story continues.
This incident is under investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s department.
You must log in to post a comment.