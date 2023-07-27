Obituary for Patrick John Finnane ‘Pat’

October 18, 1935 - July 23, 2023

Patrick John Finnane ‘Pat,’ 87, was called to be with the heavenly father on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Patrick John Finnane, “Pat”

He was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Evansville, Wis., to Daniel and Susan (née Crahan) Finnane, who preceded him in death.

Pat graduated from Evansville High School in 1953. He was a very gifted athlete and played all school sports. He went on to play baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated a proud Badger in 1957. Over the course of the next four summers, Pat studied and received his master’s degree. Twenty-seven of Pat’s 30 years in education were dedicated to North Barrington Elementary School in Barrington, Ill. According to the school principal, Pat was often referred to in the district as the “last of the great gentleman coaches.”

Pat happily took on a new role as stepfather and grandfather when he married Jeanette Blum in 1992. They spent many happy and adventurous years together until her death in 2022. They loved the game of golf. Besides playing countless rounds at the Evansville Country Club, they were fortunate to play at many spectacular courses across the U.S. and even enjoyed a few rounds in beautiful Ireland. Together Pat and Jeanette enthusiastically cheered on all sports. A few of their favorite teams were the Evansville Blue Devils, Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and the Milwaukee Brewers to name a few. Pat will be dearly missed.

Pat is survived by his stepchildren: Dave Olsen, Steve (Debra) Blum, Janet (Rick) Chicoine, and Joan (Mike) Sasse. He was the best grandpa to Angie Olsen, Tommy Olsen, Kathryn Bass, Emily Blum, Zack Chicoine, Amanda Brennes, Allie Chicoine, Blake Chicoine, Danielle Goodall, Melissa Sasse, and Maggie Sasse, as well as his nine great-grandchildren: Jaycie, Lydia, Emma, T.J., and Livy Olsen, Mackey Bass, Naia and Nellie Brennes, and Xander Goodall. Patrick is also survived by his dear brother, Michael “Mickey” Finnane of Glen Ellyn, Ill. There was a very special place in Pat’s heart for each and every Finnane niece and nephew. He lovingly had nicknames for them; and, in turn, they happily referred to their favorite uncle as “Pat the Rat.”

Patrick was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanette; stepdaughter, Debra Olsen; brothers: James and Daniel Finnane.

Services

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the Mass from 11 a.m. – noon.

Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery (Croak Settlement) – Rock County, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Evansville 4th of July Run/Walk Online Donations, have been suggested.

The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/meredithfuneralhome/.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at The Heights at Evansville Manor and the staff at Sienna Crest Memory Care at Fort Atkinson for their loving and compassionate care.

Patrick was very blessed to have so many amazing people supporting and loving him after the death of his wife, Jeanette. Much love and appreciation go out to Susie Luers, Johnny Petterson and Tim Meredith.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.