RACINE — The director of the Racine Public Library abruptly resigned following a meeting of the Library Board on Thursday.
Angela Zimmermann sent an email announcing her last day would be Friday. She gave no reason for her sudden departure and declined to comment for this article.
She did thank the board for their support since she took the helm in December 2020.
“The RPL has accomplished so, so much and you should all be proud of the positions you hold within such an important institution in the Racine community,” Zimmermann said in her notice. “I wish only the best for you all, the library, and the Racine community going forward.”
About the Racine Public Library
The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.
