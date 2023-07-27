RACINE — The director of the Racine Public Library abruptly resigned following a meeting of the Library Board on Thursday.

Angela Zimmermann

Angela Zimmermann sent an email announcing her last day would be Friday. She gave no reason for her sudden departure and declined to comment for this article.

She did thank the board for their support since she took the helm in December 2020.

“The RPL has accomplished so, so much and you should all be proud of the positions you hold within such an important institution in the Racine community,” Zimmermann said in her notice. “I wish only the best for you all, the library, and the Racine community going forward.”