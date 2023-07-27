The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, July 27. This week, Racine County Eye editor Loren Lamoreaux came to viewers live from the Racine County Fair.

Ryan Jenkins and Carole Meekins were in the studio talking with Lamoreaux to discuss three community-based stories while they reported from the fairgrounds.

Racine County Fair

Lamoreaux kicked off the segment in Union Grove. They shared it was hot, but a busy day on the second day of the event. Plenty of activities, food, games, and things to do at the fair running through the weekend. Racine County Fair runs July 26-30 in Union Grove Read this article

Experience Burlington Days

Jumping into another weekend event, Lamoreauux shared details about the upcoming Experience Burlington Days event. It will take place July 28-29 and continue a tradition that was started in 1957. The event will feature a load of activities including an open-air market, sidewalk sales, live music, good food and more. Learn more about this free event on the Racine County Eye. Experience Burlington Days set for July 28-29 expands on tradition started in 1957 Read this article

National Night Out

Sticking with events happening in Racine County, Lamoreaux continued the segment by sharing that there will be 36 National Night Out events happening on Aug. 1. This year will also mark 40 years of the National Night Out event and the Racine Neighborhood Watch group. To learn more about what’s happening locally read our coverage. National Night Out returns Aug. 1; Marking 40-year milestones Read this article

Racine Video Production Workshop

The Racine Roundup wrapped up featuring the work that the Racine Video Production Workshop is focused on. Lamoreaux shared how the group met with reporter Emma Widmar to be interviewed and then to interview her about journalism and her story. The crew focuses on being a voice for the community through a multitude of social media platforms. Students excel through Racine Video Production Workshop, thrive on community partnerships Read this article

About the segment

Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.

These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.

Missed a segment?

If you missed our previous segments, don’t worry. Watch the last handful of Racine Roundup segments now by clicking the buttons below. (Don’t see a date? In the news business, breaking news sometimes takes the place of regularly-scheduled programming. If you missed a date and don’t see it listed, you most likely haven’t missed a thing.)

