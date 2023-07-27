MOUNT PLEASANT — Twin Disc Inc. announced this week that it will relocate its engineering department to a new space in the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center, 13200 Globe Drive.

The manufacturer of power transmission equipment expects the new 15,500-square-foot facility to be fully operational by January 2024 and accommodate up to 46 staff members. The space is being developed by St. John Properties Wisconsin, which built the Mount Pleasant complex in 2020.

“We are excited to bring our talented engineers together in a state-of-the-art facility, Dean Bratel, Twin Disc’s vice president of engineering, said in a news release. “This purpose-built space is tailored to the unique needs of our engineering teams in driving innovation and maintaining a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.”

Twin Disc manufacturing headquarters is at 4600 21st St., Racine. Last September, the company announced that it was moving its corporate office to 8,100 square feet of leased space at 222 E. Erie St. in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. That move, completed earlier this year, involved about 25 employees.

Twin Disc officials said last year that because of investments made at its 21st Street facility, the company no longer needed its former headquarters and factory space at 1328 Racine St., Racine.

“This (engineering facility) location is much closer to Twin Disc’s new headquarters in Milwaukee and offers improved accessibility, proximity to industry partners and allows us to tap into a much larger talent pool,” Bratel said in a statement.

Twin Disc also has a distribution center in leased space at 2000 S. Sylvania Ave., Yorkville.

About Twin Disc Twin Disc is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of power transmission equipment. With a rich heritage spanning over a century, Twin Disc has built a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable solutions that power industries worldwide. The company’s comprehensive product portfolio includes marine and propulsion systems, industrial and hydraulic equipment, and aftermarket support services.

About St. John Properties Wisconsin

St. John Properties Wisconsin, a division of national developer St. John Properties, Inc., owns and has developed more than 1.7 million square feet of commercial space across seventeen business communities in the state of Wisconsin. The regional office was established in 1987 and is led by Regional Partner Greg Fax. Its portfolio of commercial space includes office, flex/research & development and retail space located in convenient locations. St. John Properties Wisconsin is committed to providing space for all types of business and accommodating its clients’ long-term growth.