2 dead after Friday morning accident in Kenosha

KENOSHA — An early morning accident Friday, July 28, in Kenosha, left two dead and two critically injured.

The truck that crashed into Play It Again Sports early Friday morning is loaded onto a flatbed. – Credit: TMJ4

According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a pickup truck crashed into Play It Again Sports at about 3:30 a.m. The building is located at 40th Avenue and 75th Street.

The truck held five passengers; two of whom died at the scene, two of whom were critically injured, and one who was treated at a local hospital and released.

The deceased are 21-year-old Jenna Barette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora, the story continues.

Accident under investigation

What caused the accident remains under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.