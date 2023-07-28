2 dead after Friday morning accident in Kenosha

KENOSHA — An early morning accident Friday, July 28, in Kenosha, left two dead and two critically injured.
According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a pickup truck crashed into Play It Again Sports at about 3:30 a.m. The building is located at 40th Avenue and 75th Street.
The truck held five passengers; two of whom died at the scene, two of whom were critically injured, and one who was treated at a local hospital and released.
The deceased are 21-year-old Jenna Barette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora, the story continues.
Accident under investigation
What caused the accident remains under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.
Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co.
The Donovan Hines Foundation of Exuberance Co. exists to bring awareness and healing to…
Kenosha police & fire
Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Kenosha Police & Fire section to read more as we expand our coverage into Kenosha County.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.