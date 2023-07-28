KENOSHA — An early morning car crash Friday, July 28, in Kenosha, left two dead and two critically injured.

The truck that crashed into Play It Again Sports early Friday morning is loaded onto a flatbed. – Credit: TMJ4

According to a story from our partners at TMJ4 News, a pickup truck crashed into Play It Again Sports at about 3:30 a.m. The building is located at 40th Avenue and 75th Street.

The truck held five passengers; two of whom died at the scene, two of whom were critically injured, and one who was treated at a local hospital and released.

The deceased are 21-year-old Jenna Barrette and 22-year-old Dylan Zamora, the story continues.

Accident under investigation

What caused the accident remains under investigation by the Kenosha Police Department.