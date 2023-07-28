Follow Us

RACINE — Racine Unified School District has released multiple school supply lists that pertain to the 2023-24 school year.

View the supply lists according to the school in which your child attends as a way to prepare for the upcoming school year.

School supply lists

Items purchased by RUSD

RUSD asks people to please note that items your child’s school will provide are listed in the School Purchased section below:

Schools

