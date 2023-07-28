RACINE — Racine Unified School District has released multiple school supply lists that pertain to the 2023-24 school year.
View the supply lists according to the school in which your child attends as a way to prepare for the upcoming school year.
School supply lists
- Bull Early Education Center
- Case High School
- Fratt Elementary
- Gifford 4K-8
- Gilmore Fine Arts K-8
- Goodland Montessori
- Horlick High School
- Jerstad-Agerholm
- 4K-5 (en español)
- Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary
- Julian Thomas Elementary
- Knapp Elementary
- Mitchell K-8
- Olympia Brown Elementary
- Park High School
- Red Apple Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Schulte Elementary
- SC Johnson Elementary
- Starbuck Middle
- The R.E.A.L. School 6-8 and 9-12
- Virtual Learning K-12
- Wadewitz Elementary
- Walden III
- 6-8 (en español)
- 9-12 (en español)
- West Ridge Elementary
Items purchased by RUSD
RUSD asks people to please note that items your child’s school will provide are listed in the School Purchased section below:
Schools
