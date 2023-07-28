RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — The last weekend of July is jam-packed with events to attend in Racine and Kenosha Counties.
From fairs to festivals and everything in between can be found throughout the two counties this weekend.
Not sure what to do? Take a look at what is available and take your pick at the festivities and happenings taking place all weekend long.
Racine County events
|Event
|Date
|Racine County Fair
|July 26-30
|Roma Lodge’s Italian Fest
|July 28-30
|Experience Burlington Days
|July 28-29
|JVA Midwest Beach Championships
|July 30
|63rd annual Old Timers Athletic Club Softball Tournament
|July 28-30
Kenosha County events
|Event
|Date
|Taste of Wisconsin
|July 27-29
|Lake Fest
|July 29
|Classic Car Cruise In
|July 28
|Bristol Renaissance Faire
|July 29-30
|Kenosha Kingfish
|July 28
Events
