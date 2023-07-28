RACINE, WALWORTH COUNTIES — Work is scheduled to begin July 31 on a reconstruction project involving a 10-mile section of Highway 20 in parts of Racine and Walworth counties.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) recently announced that Payne & Dolan of Waukesha has been awarded a $12.9 million contract for the road rehabilitation project that is expected to be completed in the spring/summer of 2025. The work involves the stretch of Highway 20 between Thomas Drive in the Village of East Troy and Buena Park Road in the Village of Waterford.

The project’s first phase, which starts July 31, will close Highway 20 to through traffic between Thomas Drive to just west of County ES in the Village of East Troy. Access to local residences and businesses will be maintained. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 43 and US Highway 12.

The initial construction work, including storm sewer installation, sanitary sewer improvements, a 12-inch water main installation and new asphalt pavement, is scheduled for completion in late fall or early winter.

The project’s next phase will resume in the spring of 2024 and run through late fall or early winter. The final phase will take place in the spring of 2025.

WisDOT will keep motorists informed of the project’s progress. To view the Highway 20 project website, visit the WisDOT 511 Wisconsin Construction Projects website.