RACINE — Case High School graduate Anwar Jamison returns to Racine tonight, July 28, to screen Coming to Africa: Return to Ghana, his fifth feature-length film: a movie starring 1990s Hollywood heartthrob Khalil Kain.

Movie showing twice tonight

The film will be shown twice — at 7 and 9 p.m. — at The Main Project, 1014 State St. Tickets are $25 at the door. Kain, who starred in the movie, Juice, and the television classic Girlfriends, will be on hand to answer questions about his role and what drew him to the project.

Jamison is considered a child prodigy, according to imdb.com, starting kindergarten when he was just two years old and graduating from Case when he was 16. He obtained his Bachelor’s degree from UW-Whitewater at 20 and earned two Master’s degrees from the University of Memphis.

Jamison and Deontrae Mayfield, owner of The Main Project, were boyhood friends who have remained close over the years.

“Anwar is a genius, and I love what he’s doing,” Mayfield said.

Return to Ghana is the sequel to Jamison’s 2020 film, Coming to Africa. That story follows two brothers, one a financial executive (Jamison) with a habit of philandering and the other a business owner (Kain) and activist, and how a trip to Ghana turns the executive’s life upside down in all the best ways.