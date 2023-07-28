RACINE, KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE — The Racine County Eye’s partner in Milwaukee, TMJ4, is reporting and tracking severe storms that could make their way to Southeastern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson tweeted around noon that a severe threat has expanded and enhanced to a “Level 3” risk. It now stretches up to Milwaukee and the I-94 corridor.

According to his reports, evening showers and storms appear likely and could produce high winds & hail.

SEVERE THREAT EXPANDED | Enhanced "Level 3" risk now stretches up to Milwaukee & the I-94 corridor. Evening showers/storms appear likely & could produce high winds & hail.



Forecast: https://t.co/RPdC2swK0N#wiwx @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/vFxb9lHt4A — Brendan Johnson (@WxBrendan) July 28, 2023 Current temps Currently, per the National Weather Service, temperatures are marking at: Racine: 87°F Kenosha: 90°F Milwaukee: 86°F Our partners at TMJ4 state that heat index values will require monitoring as they may try to get back toward 100 degrees in some inland spots. Currently, there are Heat Advisories in Jefferson and Walworth Counties.

Those with any outdoor plans should take the current and possible weather forecasts into consideration on Friday during the late afternoon and evening.

