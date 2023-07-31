Vibhas Kendzia is back for another fair where he will play Native American flutes, East Indian Bamboo flutes, Middle Eastern flutes and Western Classical Boehm flute. – Credit: Starving Artists Fair Facebook page

RACINE — The Starving Artist Fair, the region’s largest juried art fair, returns to the DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, on Aug. 6.

The public is invited to attend the 58th annual event along the lakefront, rain or shine.

The outdoor event features the work of over 120 artists, who will display and showcase various mediums including painting, photography, ceramics, glass, mixed media, metalwork, fine jewelry making, woodworking, graphic arts, and more.

All art pieces are made within the tri-county area and available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4. p.m. on Sunday.

In addition to being a place to shop for local art, there will be music for entertainment, a Kids Korner and an assortment of food and beverage vendors.

Come check out Mary-Hugh Hill’s artwork from Mary-Hugh’s Mud Room. – Credit: Starving Artists Fair Facebook page

Starving Artist Fair gives back

The event is supported and made possible by the Racine Art Guild.

Sponsors include VisitRacine, Mount Pleasant Tourism Council, Johnson Financial, Educators Credit Union, Festival Foods, Uline, and O&H Bakery.

Proceeds from the fair contribute to the Racine Art Guild College Scholarship Fund. The organization is able to fundraise through the fees from vendor booths, silent auctions and raffles to benefit art students in the area.

Last year, Jayne Herring, coordinator of the Racine Starving Artist Fair, told Racine County Eye that the fair and board acknowledges the financial burden of beginning a career in the visual arts.

Starving Artist Fair raffle donation from Sue Smith. – Credit: Sue Smith's Facebook page

“Fine art students have a lot of different art supplies to pay for,” says Herring. “In painting, all the brushes, the paint, the canvases… We’re glad we’re able to help support.”

Raffle and Silent Auction

This year’s Raffle features Racine Art Guild Members’ best work.

The Silent Auction offers donated art by the Fair’s participating artists and also contributes significantly to the scholarship fund.

The Racine Art Guild Boutique features art for sale, made by guild members, on the day of the event as well.

Food and Beverage

There will be two food courts, one on each side of the fair.

West Food Court St. Mesrob Armenian Church

Pastry4U – sweet treats

Z’s Table

Nutman – Packaged snacks Booth Y-35

Dekoven Center tent – wine, beer, specialty drinks

Southeast Food Court Cut Stone Food – Pizza Fire Truck

All About Tacos

Hawgs Dogs

DeKoven Center Tent – wine, beer

Immoxicated non-alcoholic mixed drinks

In addition, Cowboy Kettle Corn’s booth will be located at R-5 along Wisconsin Avenue.

Music

There will be music offered on each side of the fair. The following schedule will be followed:

West side music tent 10:30 a.m. to noon: Prairie String Quartet

Noon to 2. p.m.: DGSmith – Guitarist East side music tent 9:15to 11 a.m.: Brandgas String Quartet

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Silver Bells Flute Choir

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Todd Krewall

1:45 to 3 p.m.:Nolan Boerner – Cello

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Vibhaus Kendzia – Booth B-33

Kids Korner

On the west side of the fairgrounds, there will be free art activities hosted by the guild members.

Nearby, families may want to visit Bere’s Fun Face Art booth for a fancy face-painting adventure for an additional fun activity to participate in.

Parking and Shuttle information

As a popular event, it is important for those attending to know that there is plenty of parking within the surrounding neighborhoods.

Two shuttles will be running throughout the day transporting visitors to and from their parking spots.

A neighborhood shuttle will be making a loop spanning a several-block radius of DeKoven Center. People are encouraged to wave it down.

A second option is to park in the SE corner of Gateway Technical College’s lakefront lot (Pershing and 11th). This shuttle will be running every 15 minutes.

Map and Vendors

More information is available on the Racine Art Guild website and or on their event Facebook page.