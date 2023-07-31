RACINE — School meals for the 2023-24 school year will be provided at no charge to children enrolled within the Racine Unified School District every school day.

The nutritionally-balanced school meals will include one complete breakfast and one complete lunch. This is made possible through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and Community Eligibility Provision program (CEP).

About the programs

NSLP is a federally-assisted school meal program that offers students healthy, balanced school meals.

According to the CEP webpage, this program is a non-pricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. This program ensures the nation’s highest-poverty schools and districts serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications.

Participating schools

According to RUSD, the following schools will participate in this program throughout the 2023-24 school year:

Bull Early Education Center

Goodland Montessori

Fratt Elementary

Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary

Julian Thomas Elementary

Knapp Elementary

Olympia Brown Elementary

Red Apple Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

S.C. Johnson Elementary

Schulte Elementary

Wadewitz Elementary West Ridge Elementary

Gifford K-8 School

Gilmore Fine Arts K-8 School

Jerstad-Agerholm K-8 School

Mitchell K-8 School

Starbuck IB World Middle School

The R.E.A.L. School

Walden III

Racine Alternative Learning

Case High School

Horlick High School

Park High School

Applications not needed for free school meals

Students enrolled at RUSD can participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a meal application.

However, the District will accept Alternate Household Income applications, from households with a student attending a CEP program school; however, receipt of breakfast and lunch meals at no charge does not depend on a completed application.

According to RUSD, the application is necessary for other educational benefits like Title 1 programs, Extended Learning, and waiving student fees. It also may be used to determine if a household is eligible for these additional benefits.

Additional information about this program or other food-related questions may be directed to:

Racine Unified School District, Attention: Cheryl Herman, Food Service Coordinator, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine, WI 53404, 262-631-7082 or contact by emailing food.service@rusd.org.