MOUNT PLEASANT — A 36-year-old Racine man who already served time on child sex assault and possession of child sex abuse material (child pornography) is facing additional charges.

Samuel Hawkins was charged Friday, July 28, in Racine County Circuit Court with 15 felony counts of possession of child pornography and two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, he could face up to 395 years in prison and/or up to $1,550,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: child sex abuse material reported via cyber tip

According to the criminal complaint, investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department on July 26 executed a search warrant on Hawkins’s residence after they received a cyber tip that he had child sex abuse material on his computer.

During questioning, Hawkins admitted he had a European “coming of age” film that maybe triggered the cyber tip, the complaint continues. Then, he stated, “Don’t get me wrong, there is going to be stuff,” before asking for a lawyer.

Detectives found 10 still images and five videos of young boys engaged in a variety of sexual activities with each other. According to the criminal complaint, one video featured an adult male with a young boy.

A search of Hawkins’s home also turned up a Mossberg .22 long rifle and a loaded .357 Smith & Wesson revolver, the complaint continues.

Hawkins was assigned a $75,000 cash bond and ordered to not have any contact with minors, possess or handle weapons, and not to have access to the internet and computers.

This is Hawkins’s second felony case involving the possession of child sex abuse material. He was charged in 2014 with a list of felonies:

Single felony count of 1st-degree sexual assault of a child under 12

Single felony count of exposing a child to harmful material

Single felony count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime

Single felony count of child enticement

10 felony counts of possession of child pornography

In a deal with the state, Hawkins pleaded guilty to the sex assault charge and one count of possessing child pornography. His sentences of five years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision, and three years in prison and three years of supervision ran concurrently. He was released in February 2019.

Hawkins is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life with the state. His registry listing appeared up-to-date at the time this story was published.