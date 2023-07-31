Colorful flags, signs and displays are absolutely everywhere! – Credit: Paul Holley

UNION GROVE — Hot, humid weather didn’t keep fun seekers away from the Racine County Fair here last week.

The fair just wrapped its 101st year, running from Wednesday through Sunday (July 30) at the fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

Free live music and entertainment were enjoyed throughout the grounds all weekend. Multitudes of people from near and far experienced the livestock, 4H exhibits, attractions, rides, food and shopping.

2023 Racine County Fair

Here’s a sampling of the 2023 Racine County Fair in photos.

Take a ride on something exotic – why not? These kids got to ride a ship of the desert (aka a dromedary camel). – Credit: Paul Holley A bit of Racine history could be found in the Expo Building (near Gate 4). This wooden boat – the Heyday – was built in Racine in 1912 and restored in the early 1990s. It is now part of the Racine Heritage Museum’s collection. – Credit: Paul Holley Racine County Eye Web Editor Loren Lamoreaux presented the Racine Roundup live from the Racine County Fair during the TMJ4 4 O’Clock News on Thursday. Watch the report here: Racine Roundup on TMJ4. – Credit: Paul Holley This large sand-covered area provided plenty of space for horse enthusiasts to watch equestrian competitions and trick-riding demonstrations. – Credit: Paul Holley Others spun and bounced on the flashy Alpine Amusements carnival midway rides. – Credit: Paul Holley Credit: Paul Holley Shopping opportunities were plentiful at the Racine County Fair including these colorful items you didn’t know you needed! – Credit: Paul Holley The pride of Racine (Park High School to be exact) Brian Niznansky, chief meteorologist at our partner TMJ4, gives a weather update from the station’s Storm Chaser vehicle at the fairgrounds Thursday afternoon. – Credit: Paul Holley