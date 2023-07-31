Szymczak siblings raise over $1,600 through lemonade stand for Make-A-Wish

RACINE COUNTY — The Szymczak siblings tallied in over $1,600 for Make-A-Wish Wisconsin through a lemonade stand that they hosted this past weekend in Caledonia.
The pair, Holly and Joshua, both “Wish Kids,” and students at Horlick High School received support from the community throughout Racine County, specifically gaining attraction from the Caledonia Police Department and the Caledonia Fire Department to gather the funds.
Both departments came by to grab a cup to cool off and to show their support for a cause close to their community’s heart.
This year’s lemonade stand, hosted by the former “Wish Kids,” counted as the 6th annual affair benefiting Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.
Over the years, the siblings have helped to fund seven wishes to children, five of which were funded because of the proceeds collected from former lemonade stands.
Make-A-Wish makes a difference
Make-A-Wish provides life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
“Both children have received wishes from Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. My daughter Holly went to Disney World in 2013 and my son Joshua went on a Disney Cruise to Alaska in 2014,” explained Holly and Joshua’s mother, Denise Szymczak. “Because of these wish trips Joshua and Holly love to help others and give back.”
Those wishes were granted because both Holly and Joshua have Limb Girdle Muscular Dystrophy Type 2.
“They were the first two in the United States to be diagnosed with it,” explains Denise.
Szymczak Racers raise funds
The Szymczak family, who advocates for the nonprofit, aren’t stopping at $1,600. Donations are always welcome to be made through their 2023 Walk for Wishes fundraising page or by using Venmo.
Want to make a donation? Venmo the “Szymczak Racers” by sending payments to @Szymczakracers with a desired donation amount.
The nearest 2023 Walk for Wishes will take place at the Summerfest Grounds on Sept. 9 in Milwaukee.
Follow the Szymczak Racers on their Facebook page.
