You love dogs, we love them too.
This got us thinking. Let’s have a Fido fashion show. For August, we’d love to see your dog out enjoying this summer weather (while keeping cool, of course).
Why are we doing this? Because it’s the dog days of summer. By the way, we love diva dogs, fancy-pants pups, and goofy canines. So have fun with this.
Submit your name and your dog’s name and photo by Aug. 7. We’ll have voting start between August 10-17 and announce the winner on August 22. The dog with the most votes will receive a grand prize package from Clover Pup Salon-Dog Grooming.
