RACINE — One of the multiple lawsuits stemming from the defunct Machinery Row development may be heading to settlement.

The City and Community Development Authority (CDA) voted to settle the lawsuit for $385,000. Sam Azarian now has the option to accept the settlement and close the suit.

The suit was filed in 2019 by Azarian on behalf of Sam Azarian & Sons Marina, Raza of Racine, and Azar – all businesses that were uprooted due to the proposed development.

Azarian claimed in the lawsuit:

The property was worth more than the $1.1 million received for the properties.

Property owners were subject to holdback funds the city claimed would be used for environmental remediation but instead were used for other purposes.

The city was dishonest in its representation of the benefits for relocation property owners were entitled to under the state’s eminent domain statutes.

Developing Machinery Row

Former Mayor John Dickert publicly announced the Machinery Row development on June 10, 2014, in a press conference held at Azarian & Sons Marina.

Financial District Properties (FDP), of Davenport, Iowa, announced their intention to redevelop two large buildings from the 1900s, previously owned by J.I. Case, at 820 and 900 Water St., which was the site of the old Case tractor plant.

The planned promenade along the Root River.

The $65 million development envisioned the rehabilitation of the properties for mixed residential and retail use in the first stage. The plan also included the rehabilitation of the waterfront into a public space along the Root River that was supposed to include a promenade.

The developer was pursuing $9 million in state historic tax credits to launch the project. To be eligible for the grant, FDP first had to obtain all the properties within the scope of the project.

To do so, FDP arranged for a $4.5 million bridge loan from the Racine Development Authority (RDA), and a $1.8 million loan from the city to purchase two additional properties on Marquette Street.

The loan stipulated if FDP defaulted on the loan, the RDA would take ownership of the properties.

The Azarians sell

On Dec. 31, 2014, Sam Azarian and Henry Azarian sold their Water Street parcels for $1,093,826.

The sale required a 10% holdback from property owners, supposedly for environmental remediation. For the Azarians, that represented $110,000 from the proceeds of the sale.

According to the information filed in the suit, they were informed by the city there would be no benefits under eminent domain laws, and they were asked to sign a waiver that stated such. They did not have legal counsel at the close of this deal.

Benefits under eminent domain laws include fair reimbursement for the relocation of businesses.

“Sam Azarian and Henry Azarian believed the city, and its legal counsel who drafted the waivers, were very knowledgeable about eminent domain law, and that the city told them the truth in the wording of the two waivers,” the information notes.

The waivers contained language indicating it was the city’s belief the owners did not have protection or benefits associated with the state’s eminent domain laws. The suit further alleges the forms used were not those required by Wisconsin statute.

The suit argues the city misrepresented the law to the Azarians, failed to use the forms provided by statute, and therefore the waivers were invalid.

Collectively, Sam Azarian & Sons Marina, Raza of Racine, and Azar, LLC received $1.1 million for their property. A 2013 tax assessment put the value of the property at $1.7 million.

However, the suit claimed the fair market value would have been higher than the tax assessment.

The holdback funds

The holdback money each of the property owners paid was put into an escrow account, according to the suit.

A developer’s agreement drafted in 2015 allowed the funds to be used to make interest payments on the $4.5 million loan to FDP, giving the appearance the company was up-to-date on the interest payments, which it was not.

On Dec. 16, 2016, the city announced FDP was in default on the $4.5 million loan. On Feb. 9, 2017, the city transferred ownership of the property to the RDA.

The proposed Machinery Row development had evaporated with almost no actual work done to the property.

The aftermath

The two buildings FDP sought to rehabilitate were in substantial disrepair. In addition to a roof that was caving in, the buildings needed extensive environmental remediation from ground contamination, asbestos, and lead-based paint.

A roof had collapsed and several other environmental remediations would be necessary to develop the parcel.

However, the state’s historic tax credits meant to offset the cost of environmental remediation at old sites dried up.

In the 2017 budget, Governor Scott Walker amended the historic tax credit through a partial veto that lowered the amount available from $5 million per parcel to $500,000 per parcel.

He claimed the tax credit represented a loss of $60 million per year to the state’s coffers.

Walker said the economic development incentive would continue to benefit smaller communities.

It would not, however, be sufficient for the development of Machinery Row, which would require substantial investment in environmental remediation.

While one development company did take a serious look at the site, they eventually bowed out.

On June 1, 2018, the roof collapsed on the old tractor plant. In August 2018, all the buildings on the site were razed – including the Azarian properties.

The RDA is now known as the Community Development Authority, which retains ownership of Machinery Row. The city retains ownership of the parcel along the river that was meant for the promenade.

Neither city representatives nor Azarian chose to comment for this article.