RACINE — Tonight’s the night! National Night Out (NNO) marks its 32nd year bringing neighborhoods together at 36 sites throughout the city.

The annual event is coordinated locally by Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc., a nonprofit that today is marking 40 years of promoting community-center crime prevention.

The NNO celebration kickoff starts with a 4 p.m. ceremony at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave, including a birthday cake and appearances by McGruff the Crime Dog and local dignitaries. The party there continues into the evening with free food, games, giveaways, face painting, bounce houses and an outdoor movie.